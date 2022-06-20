Former US treasury secretary Hank Paulson says that strict Covid-19 measures had driven many US businesspeople to leave China. Photo: Getty Images
Former US treasury secretary Hank Paulson says that strict Covid-19 measures had driven many US businesspeople to leave China. Photo: Getty Images
China /  Diplomacy

US and Chinese businesses should team up to tackle climate change, says former US treasury secretary Paulson

  • Henry Paulson, now head of a think tank on US-China relations, says the private sector is the main force in green technology development
  • The former US official calls for a ‘global order that works’ to save the planet

Eunice Yang

Updated: 7:59pm, 20 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Former US treasury secretary Hank Paulson says that strict Covid-19 measures had driven many US businesspeople to leave China. Photo: Getty Images
Former US treasury secretary Hank Paulson says that strict Covid-19 measures had driven many US businesspeople to leave China. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE