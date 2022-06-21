China’s first special envoy to the Horn of Africa, Xue Bing, speaks in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Monday. Photo: AP
China’s Horn of Africa envoy tells regional peace conference he is ready to mediate disputes
- Offer at first-of-its-kind peace and governance gathering in Addis Ababa finds Beijing positioning itself as a ‘different kind of external actor’
- Interest in conflict-prone region runs high and analysts see thorny challenges ahead while multibillion-dollar investments keep coming
