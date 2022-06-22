Stanley Johnson, father of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, speaks to Conservative Party delegates in Manchester, England, in October. His planned trip to Xinjiang in China has sparked controversy. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

exclusive | Boris Johnson’s father Stanley hopes UK parliament removes ban on Chinese ambassador

  • Comments precede controversial trip to China including Xinjiang, where the prime minister’s father seeks to retrace Marco Polo’s steps
  • Johnson senior’s statements ‘a massive propaganda boost’ for Beijing and an ‘embarrassment’ for his son’s government, MPs say

Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham in Brussels

Updated: 6:56am, 22 Jun, 2022

