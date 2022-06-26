After the Ukraine war, China will continue to support Russia because they share the same perception of threat, a German think tank has concluded after analysing bilateral communiques of the two countries. A report by the Mercator Institute for China Studies (MERICS) analysed joint statements issued by the Chinese and Russian governments since 1993 and concluded that since 2013 they had put global issues on the centre stage and increasingly opposed the West-dominated status quo. In the report titled “China and Russia: united in opposition” issued last week, the authors attributed the change to Chinese President Xi Jinping, who became the state leader in 2013. They described Xi as an authoritarian strongman who was formatively influenced by the fall of the Soviet Union, just as his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin was. “China and Russia have come together under Xi and their relationship looks set to continue being defined by their opposition to the US and the West,” the report said. Using textual and semantic analysis of the context of previous communiques, the authors found that the United States was mentioned only from 2014, and most recently in February 2022 the US was mentioned an “all-time high” nine times and identified as a security threat in Europe and the Indo-Pacific. It was also the first statement in which Nato was mentioned. This statement lifted the Beijing-Moscow relationship to “a friendship without limits” and Xi said the bilateral ties had entered “a new historical period”. Does this demotion signal a rethink over China’s ties with Russia? The report highlighted a significant rise of use of the word “oppose” – from seven times in 2012 to 20 times in 2022 – and further identified the main topics that were opposed by China and Russia over this period – terrorism, unilateralism, subversion, interference in internal affairs and human rights agendas. “This constellation highlights that China and Russia increasingly have the same threat perception. They are looking at the world through the same lens – and have a common understanding of how it should be ordered,” it said. Mentions of “cooperation” peaked under Xi in 2019, and notably talk about cooperation in “geopolitical frontier areas” – such as cyberspace, outer space, the Arctic and human rights – increased. In comparison, joint statements under Xi’s predecessor Jiang Zemin, who was in office 1993 to 2003, paid attention to good neighbourliness and border areas, and those under Hu Jintao (president from 2003 to 2013) emphasised intensifying cooperation in economic development, often using keywords such as “investment” “trade” and “energy”, according to the report. The report said MERICS data suggested there was a shift in China-Russia relations “from focusing on bilateral political and economic relations to adopting a global perspective with obvious geopolitical ramifications”. China and Russia pledge cooperation on data security, Arctic sea route It concluded that their relationship could be viewed as simultaneously defensive, in seeking internal stability and domination, and offensive, in their approach to the West and the future global order. “These changes have all come under Xi’s leadership, suggesting that the central aim of his Russia policy has been to join forces, oppose the US and its allies and shape the global order according to Sino-Russian narratives, concepts and interests,” it said.