A US Navy P-8A Poseidon patrol and reconnaissance aircraft reportedly flew over the Taiwan Strait on June 24. Photo: Handout
Chinese military says US plane in Taiwan Strait endangered peace
- Chinese air and ground forces monitored the US aircraft’s operation on Friday, PLA Eastern Theatre Command says
- Chinese firmly oppose the US actions and troops remain on high alert, spokesman adds
