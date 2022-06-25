A US Navy P-8A Poseidon patrol and reconnaissance aircraft reportedly flew over the Taiwan Strait on June 24. Photo: Handout
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese military says US plane in Taiwan Strait endangered peace

  • Chinese air and ground forces monitored the US aircraft’s operation on Friday, PLA Eastern Theatre Command says
  • Chinese firmly oppose the US actions and troops remain on high alert, spokesman adds

Reuters
Updated: 1:23pm, 25 Jun, 2022

