On Sunday, the G7 announced a pledge to raise US$600 billion over five years to fund infrastructure projects in developing countries. The Partnership of Global Infrastructure and Investment is largely a revival of the Build Back Better World initiative launched at the G7 summit a year ago. Photo: Pool via Reuters
On Sunday, the G7 announced a pledge to raise US$600 billion over five years to fund infrastructure projects in developing countries. The Partnership of Global Infrastructure and Investment is largely a revival of the Build Back Better World initiative launched at the G7 summit a year ago. Photo: Pool via Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

Africa would welcome G7’s US$600 billion infrastructure push – if it happens

  • Mega spending plan Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment aims to counter influence of China’s belt and road strategy
  • PGII follows Western announcements for Prosper Africa Initiative, Build Back Better World and Global Gateway, all intended for projects in the developing world

Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 6:00pm, 28 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
On Sunday, the G7 announced a pledge to raise US$600 billion over five years to fund infrastructure projects in developing countries. The Partnership of Global Infrastructure and Investment is largely a revival of the Build Back Better World initiative launched at the G7 summit a year ago. Photo: Pool via Reuters
On Sunday, the G7 announced a pledge to raise US$600 billion over five years to fund infrastructure projects in developing countries. The Partnership of Global Infrastructure and Investment is largely a revival of the Build Back Better World initiative launched at the G7 summit a year ago. Photo: Pool via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE