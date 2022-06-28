On June 26, 2022 food aid donated by a Chinese firm in Khost province, Afghanistan has reached the earthquake-hit region in eastern Afghanistan, an Afghan disaster management official said on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
China pledges aid for Afghanistan after deadly quake but also seeks action from Taliban on terrorism
- During call between foreign ministers, Wang Yi describes China as a ‘true friend’ to its neighbour and promises tents and beds among US$7.4 million aid package
- Taliban acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi says Kabul ‘fully understands’ Beijing’s security concerns
