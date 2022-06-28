Taiwan has been excluded from the United Nations since 1971, when the global body admitted Beijing as the sole representative of China. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan has been excluded from the United Nations since 1971, when the global body admitted Beijing as the sole representative of China. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

Taiwan slams Beijing for blocking UN Ocean Conference delegates

  • In latest diplomatic snub, mainland Chinese authorities bar island’s experts from attending conservation meeting as part of Tuvalu delegation
  • Taipei vows to work with allies to oppose ‘growing malign influence’

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 7:00pm, 28 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwan has been excluded from the United Nations since 1971, when the global body admitted Beijing as the sole representative of China. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan has been excluded from the United Nations since 1971, when the global body admitted Beijing as the sole representative of China. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE