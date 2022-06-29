China’s ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun told the UN Security Council that successive expansions by Nato had failed to make Europe more secure, but rather had sown conflict. Photo: EPA-EFE
China tells UN expansion of Nato, or a Nato-like body, into the Asia-Pacific will stir up conflict
- Beijing is concerned US is building an Asian version of Nato as Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea attend the Nato meeting for the first time
- Washington wants Beijing to pressure Moscow into ending the war in Ukraine, ‘given its relationship with Russia’, says US national security adviser Jake Sullivan
