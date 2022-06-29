Foreign Minister Wang Yi is expected to travel to Myanmar for a regional meeting this weekend. Photo: AP
Chinese foreign minister expected to visit Myanmar for regional talks
- Wang Yi will attend a meeting of foreign ministers from the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation group, junta spokesman tells AFP
- Trip hasn’t been confirmed by Beijing but would be the highest-profile visit by a Chinese official since last year’s coup
