Beijing has not responded to proposed dates for trade talks with the EU, European officials say. Photo: Bloomberg
China /  Diplomacy

China stalls on EU trade talks date as push for Lithuania WTO case gains ground, bloc officials say

  • European officials say they have proposed a number of slots but have not heard back from Beijing
  • There is also no sign of a new Chinese ambassador to the EU since Zhang Ming left in December

Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham in Brussels

Updated: 7:00pm, 30 Jun, 2022

