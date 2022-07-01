South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks during a meeting with US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Madrid, Spain, on June 29. Photo: EPA-EFE
China urged to boost defence talks with US, Japan, South Korea as trio joins hands on Pyongyang nuclear threat
- Tripartite deal on Nato sidelines comes amid fears that North Korea is poised to carry out its first nuclear test since 2017
- Immediate serious challenge to Beijing unlikely, but provocative acts from a goaded North Korea might pose a problem, analysts warn
