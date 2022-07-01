Chinese vice-president Wang Qishan meets Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos in Manila on June 30, 2022. As Chinese President Xi Jinping’s special representative, Wang attended the Philippine presidential inauguration of Marcos Jnr. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese vice-president urges better South China Sea approach with Philippines as Marcos takes the reins
- Chinese vice-president Wang Qishan attended the inauguration ceremony of Ferdinand Marcos Jnr and said the Philippines was a priority for China’s diplomacy
- Marcos said he would use a 2016 UN arbitral ruling to assert the nation’s territorial right over the contested waterway
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Chinese vice-president Wang Qishan meets Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos in Manila on June 30, 2022. As Chinese President Xi Jinping’s special representative, Wang attended the Philippine presidential inauguration of Marcos Jnr. Photo: Xinhua