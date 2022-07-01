In a survey of Chinese companies operating in the US, round 54 per cent report revenue grow in the past year, and 48 per cent of respondents had revenue of US$50 million or more, a six-year high. Image: Shutterstock Images
In a survey of Chinese companies operating in the US, round 54 per cent report revenue grow in the past year, and 48 per cent of respondents had revenue of US$50 million or more, a six-year high. Image: Shutterstock Images
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese firms in the US report revenue bounces back but investment drops with gloom about China-US ties

  • China General Chamber of Commerce in the US asked 111 Chinese companies about their revenue and their outlook, with 54 per cent reporting revenue growth
  • Almost half believed the next year would see China-US relations get moderately to substantially worse

Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo in Washington

Updated: 10:30pm, 1 Jul, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
In a survey of Chinese companies operating in the US, round 54 per cent report revenue grow in the past year, and 48 per cent of respondents had revenue of US$50 million or more, a six-year high. Image: Shutterstock Images
In a survey of Chinese companies operating in the US, round 54 per cent report revenue grow in the past year, and 48 per cent of respondents had revenue of US$50 million or more, a six-year high. Image: Shutterstock Images
READ FULL ARTICLE