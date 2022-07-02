Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets France’s President Emmanuel Macron at the G7 summit in Germany. Photo: EPA-EFE
EU seeks to boost ties with India as relations with China cool
- Talks on a comprehensive trade agreement have resumed after eight years at a time when the relationship between Brussels and Beijing is becoming increasingly rocky
- The EU’s trade commissioner recently said the bloc views the relationship with India as ‘one of the most important for the upcoming decade’
