The PLA Air Force’s Y-20 cargo planes marked their first aid missions to Afghanistan. Photo: Twitter
Chinese PLA’s biggest Y-20 warplanes boost aid delivery to quake-hit Afghanistan
- Six Y-20 flights over three days delivered 105 tonnes of relief supplies, CCTV reports
- Missions highlight the large aircraft’s key role in ‘non-war military missions’, PLA officer tells state broadcaster
