South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol attends the final day of the NATO summit in Madrid on Thursday. Photo: dpa
Chinese envoy prods South Korea to rethink pro-US pivot

  • Ambassador Xing Haiming says Seoul should act as a ‘lubricant’ between Beijing and Washington
  • The diplomat hits back against Nato’s new strategic blueprint, which calls China a ‘systemic challenge’

Shi Jiangtao
Updated: 8:30pm, 1 Jul, 2022

