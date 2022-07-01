South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol attends the final day of the NATO summit in Madrid on Thursday. Photo: dpa
Chinese envoy prods South Korea to rethink pro-US pivot
- Ambassador Xing Haiming says Seoul should act as a ‘lubricant’ between Beijing and Washington
- The diplomat hits back against Nato’s new strategic blueprint, which calls China a ‘systemic challenge’
