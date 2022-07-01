Hong Kong after the handover: the highs and lows of 25 years under ‘one country, two systems’

25:33

China /  Diplomacy

China hits out at West over comments on Hong Kong at 25th handover anniversary

  • Attempts to discredit successful practice of ‘one country, two systems’ are futile, foreign ministry says
  • President Xi Jinping hails vitality of the system and Hong Kong’s unique status in marking 25 years since city’s handover

Echo Xie

Updated: 10:11pm, 1 Jul, 2022

