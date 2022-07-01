25:33
Hong Kong after the handover: the highs and lows of 25 years under ‘one country, two systems’
China hits out at West over comments on Hong Kong at 25th handover anniversary
- Attempts to discredit successful practice of ‘one country, two systems’ are futile, foreign ministry says
- President Xi Jinping hails vitality of the system and Hong Kong’s unique status in marking 25 years since city’s handover
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
25:33
Hong Kong after the handover: the highs and lows of 25 years under ‘one country, two systems’