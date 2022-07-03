China pledged to continue to foster friendly ties with Myanmar and bolster economic relations as Foreign Minister Wang Yi became the highest ranking official from Beijing to visit the country since last year’s coup . “China appreciates Myanmar’s firm China-friendly policy, supports the people of Myanmar in exploring a development path in line with their national conditions and supports Myanmar in safeguarding its legitimate rights and interests and national dignity in international forums,” Wang told his Myanmese counterpart Wunna Maung Lwin, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry on Sunday. Beijing has sought close relations with Myanmar, regardless of the government of the day, and Wang is expected to chair the foreign ministers’ meeting of the Beijing-led Lancang-Mekong Cooperation mechanism on Monday. The government-in-exile has criticised China’s inclusion of the junta in the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation, and has criticised Wang’s visit for lending legitimacy to the junta. It has previously urged Beijing to “take action to help reinstate … the legitimate government elected by the people of Myanmar”. Speaking on Friday, the day before Wang arrived in Bagan, Major General Zaw Min Tun, the junta’s deputy information minister, said the visit was a recognition of Myanmar’s military rulers, which overthrew the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi last February . Wunna Maung Lwin told Wang that he appreciated “China’s selfless assistance to Myanmar’s national development”, according to the statement by the Chinese foreign ministry. Myanmar junta set to execute 4 people, including democracy activists He said he would continue to support China’s position on issues such as human rights, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Tibet and Xinjiang – all areas that have prompted criticism from the West. Chinese foreign ministry statements tend to emphasise statements supporting China’s policies by foreign officials and Myanmar has yet to issue its own account of the meeting. The ministers also agreed to speed up delayed projects along the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor, a project that forms part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, set up a cross-border electricity grid, ensure the smooth operation of the China-Myanmar oil and gas pipeline and increase bilateral trade cooperation, the statement continued. The 1,700km (1,055-mile) corridor connects Mandalay in central Myanmar with Kunming city of China’s southwestern Yunnan province. It will give the landlocked province access to the Indian Ocean – through which much of the oil and gas from the Gulf travels to East Asia. China is highly dependent on the Strait of Malacca for such deliveries, and being able to import oil and gas through the economic corridor would reduce its reliance and potentially remove a chokepoint in China’s energy security. The statement also said China will import more agricultural products from Myanmar and increase direct flights to help students to return to China. Wang will meet Wunna Maung Lwin again along with their counterparts from Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam for Monday’s meeting of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation group. The Beijing-led initiative focuses on development along the Mekong, which is known as the Lancang in China, and is intended to discuss issues such as hydroelectric dams and water quality monitoring, as well as easing tensions over the use of the river . Myanmar junta’s ‘hit and run’ arson attacks leave cut-off villages helpless Some of the projects, however, have also been criticised by environmentalists, who say dams on the upper stretches have caused floods and droughts, as well as damaging the ecological systems and livelihoods of fishing communities downstream. The trip to Myanmar is the first leg of Wang’s five-nation tour of Southeast Asia. He will also visit Thailand, the Philippines and Malaysia before attending a Group of 20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Bali. Wang is seeking to shore up China’s position in the region amid growing competition with the United States and the tour follows similar efforts in the South Pacific and Central Asia.