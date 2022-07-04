The US ambassador Nicholas Burns accused Russia of waging an illegal and unprovoked war. Photo: AP
US and Russian ambassadors to China clash over Ukraine war at Beijing forum
- US envoy Nicholas Burns says the ‘unprovoked’ invasion violates the UN Charter and dismisses Russia’s claims that Nato expansion was a threat
- But Moscow’s representative Andrey Denisov says the alliance is at war with Russia ‘by proxy’ and says Beijing can help act as a mediator
