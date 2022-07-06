A meeting between the Chinese and US foreign ministers this week paves the way for more engagement between China’s President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden, but Chinese analysts do not expect breakthroughs. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken are expected to exchange views on a string of disagreements – from China’s human rights record to the Ukraine war and American presence in the Indo-Pacific – while on the sidelines of the Group of 20 foreign ministers’ meeting to be held in Bali, Indonesia, on Thursday and Friday. The Biden administration has stepped up in the Indo-Pacific, forging alliances and partnerships and investing more in the region to counter China, which Washington has described as a “pacing threat” for using its economic might to pressure other countries into accepting Beijing’s policy positions. While both countries have continued high-level talks to try to manage the relationship, dialogue has not been enough to defuse tensions. China’s top diplomat, Communist Party Politburo member Yang Jiechi, met US national security adviser Jake Sullivan in Rome in March . Observers said officials between the two sides could be making way for Xi and Biden to engage. The two presidents had a virtual summit days later. “The meeting between Wang and Blinken is an affirmation to continue high-level engagement,” said Da Wei, director of the Centre for International Security and Strategy at Tsinghua University in Beijing. But he said he did not expect the two diplomats would make any breakthroughs during the talks. Da said they were likely to discuss the Ukraine war but Wang would only restate Beijing’s position and would not step up to mediate the war. “This is to not let the US side misinterpret the Chinese position,” he said. “Personally, I feel that China has done little to help with persuading, negotiation and mediation. I can’t say that it didn’t do anything – China did more of that in March – but China is not particularly proactive.” China criticised Western sanctions on Russia, saying they hurt everyday people and slowed global economic recovery from the pandemic. Instead, it has called for peace talks to end the war. While Chinese state media has repeated Russian narratives and unsubstantiated claims about the war, there is no evidence China has supported Russia militarily. Daniel Kritenbrink, the US assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, told reporters on Tuesday that Washington’s goal was to “manage responsibly the intense competition between the United States and the PRC [People’s Republic of China]”. Kritenbrink said Blinken would also raise with Wang areas of potential cooperation between the two powers, including the climate crisis, global health and stemming the transnational flow of narcotics. Wu Xinbo, director of the Centre for American Studies at Fudan University in Shanghai, said the talks, as a sideline event of the multilateral G20 meeting, would not yield anything substantive. “[For China,] because Blinken, within the Biden administration, has a relatively negative impact on its China policy, China does not have much expectation for the talks.” US-China trade war marks fourth anniversary as Biden ponders tariff removal China, unlike the US, did not seem to be prioritising bilateral ties, he said. “US officials, including the US leader, always talk about China, whether they are in Asia, Europe, Africa or Latin America. The US is either pulling countries together to take on China or to weaken their ties with China.” By contrast, Wu said, Chinese diplomats on visits talked about bilateral cooperation between China and the host country and not US-China ties. He said this reflected an American “paranoia about China”. Blinken could also discuss Washington’s potential to lift some tariffs imposed on Chinese imports but Wu said China would not see that as a sign of goodwill and the move was “too late, too little”. “It is a response to domestic consumers or the business sector. It’s aimed at tackling inflation in the US,” he said. Politico reported on Monday the Biden administration was considering lifting tariffs on US$10 billion worth of imports, citing two unnamed officials. The figure is a tiny portion of the US$370 billion imposed under former president Donald Trump. Da said cancelling some of the tariffs was symbolic because of the expected small size of tariff relief. “If the reports were true, it would mean that [US-China relations] will not change drastically in the short term,” Da said. Senior members of the administration have been apparently divided on whether to lower tariffs to tackle the US’ skyrocketing inflation. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who talked to Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He on Tuesday , has said the measure could help control prices but US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said the tariffs on Chinese goods constituted a “significant piece of leverage” in the trade relationship. Chinese firms in the US report revenue bounces back but investment drops When asked at a press conference on Wednesday whether Wang and Blinken would discuss Xinjiang and Taiwan, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian did not respond directly. But he repeated Beijing’s position on Xinjiang and Taiwan, describing the latter as the “most important and most sensitive issue in the China-US relationship” and urged Washington to use “concrete actions to protect the political basis” of bilateral ties. Additional reporting by Amber Wang