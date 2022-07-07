Beijing and Moscow are expanding their strategic cooperation amid intense pressure for both countries from Washington, Russia’s foreign minister said in talks with his Chinese counterpart on Thursday. Meeting on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers meeting in Bali, Sergey Lavrov told Wang Yi that “external factors” would not affect efforts by the two countries to explore new cooperation models. “We continue to increase the scope and range of practical interaction amid the strategic policy aimed at containing the development of both our countries that the United States and its satellites pursue,” Lavrov was quoted by Russia’s Tass news agency as saying. “In contrast to the openly aggressive policy of the West [which] seeks to maintain its privileged position and dominance in global affairs, our stance is gaining increasing support and appreciation among participants in international relations.” The meeting comes as relations between China, Russia and the United States have been further complicated by the war in Ukraine . Russia has described its invasion of Ukraine as a “special military operation” but the US will be trying to ward off efforts by Moscow to use the G20 foreign ministers meeting to justify its decision. A US official accompanying US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the meeting said the gathering on Thursday and Friday, would be a good opportunity to advance efforts to tackle the global food security crisis, adding it was crucial to ensure the meeting was effective and free from interference. “The most important thing is that we maintain the focus on the G20 event,” the official said. “But I think we also want to make sure that there’s nothing that in any way, shape or form lends any conceivable legitimacy to what Russia is doing in brutalising Ukraine.” Blinken will also hold talks with Wang in Bali, as part of efforts by both nations to manage their increasing rivalry. “As two leading powers, whatever our differences, there are also areas where, for example, climate, global health, counter-narcotics, things of that nature, where it makes sense for us to cooperate,” the official said. Beijing has rejected calls from Washington and its allies to condemn Moscow but has accused the US of being the leading instigator of the crisis in Ukraine. Beijing has increasingly echoed Moscow’s complaints over Nato since the military alliance, including 28 European countries as well as the US and Canada, labelled China as a challenge to its members’ security in its latest 10-year security strategy released last month. Moscow, isolated by much of the Western world, has sought to tout its strategic and trade partnership with China, as its exports to the world’s second-biggest economy have surged to record highs. Meanwhile, Washington, deeply concerned Beijing’s “no-limits” partnership with Moscow , has warned Beijing against possible consequences if China helps Russia evade sanctions or give military help to Russia. However, US officials have said, there is no evidence that China had given such assistance. Additional reporting by Reuters