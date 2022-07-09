The US Space Force has launched a new space intelligence unit as competition heats up in space and nations take action to protect their orbiting interests. The unit, called Space Delta 18 or the National Space Intelligence Centre (NSIC), was officially launched late last month with a mission to “deliver unparalleled technical expertise and game-changing intelligence … to outwit, outreach and win in the space domain”. The new unit is tasked with monitoring and identifying threats to US space assets in orbit, those either causing physical damage or operational disruption, after the US military defined outer space as an “operational frontier” while becoming increasingly alert to any development of anti-satellite capabilities by China and Russia. “America is always watching the whole world. But it will not affect China’s development of anti-satellite capabilities,” Beijing-based military expert Zhou Chenming said. The name Space Delta 18 reflects the Space Force’s place as the 18th member of the US intelligence community. The new unit will have nearly 350 civilian and military personnel, and will work alongside other US intelligence agencies to provide “critical intelligence on threat systems, foreign intentions and activities in the space domain”, according to Space Operations Command. “And as we move forward, the NSIC will be relied upon to produce and analyse scientific and technical intelligence related to space for the entire nation,” Avril Haines, director of national intelligence, said at the establishment ceremony on June 24. “As the Service Intelligence Centre for the US Space Force, the NSIC will be well positioned to support US and allied space decision makers at an absolutely critical moment in the history of space development.” China’s space programme is boldly going where it has never been before Space Delta 18 is not the first US military space intelligence agency. Before the US Space Force was established in 2019, the US Air Force ran the National Air and Space Intelligence Centre (NASIC) from 1993, with overlapping missions to “discover and characterise air, space, missile and cyber threats”. The new NSIC is transformed from two previous NASIC units, Space Analysis Squadron and Counterspace Analysis Squadron within the space and missiles analysis group. Delta 18 is headquartered and co-located within NASIC at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio. The founding of the separate unit shows how the US regards space as a strategic battlefield, an approach underscored by Haines describing space as “a warfighting domain today, and an ever increasingly contested one at that”. China’s active progress in anti-satellite abilities have been repeatedly mentioned by US officials. Last year, the Shijian 20 communication satellite demonstrated a high precision last moment manoeuvre to avoid a US spy satellite. The manoeuvre raised speculation among experts that Chinese satellites with such sophisticated moves could evade and fool an enemy’s network of space situational awareness. It also raised unease over their potential warfare uses. Chinese “scavenger” satellites, which are designed to grab and steer space debris in orbit with robotic arms, were also a concern for the US because they “could be used in a future system for grappling other satellites”, said US Space Force Commander James Dickinson. In the most recent example in January, Shijian 21 was observed grabbing a dead BeiDou satellite and pulling it into a “super-graveyard drift orbit”. The Chinese military has also tested its ground-based anti-satellite missiles multiple times. China warns US against attempts to dominate outer space Russia has similar programmes. In November, a Russian anti-satellite missile destroyed an old satellite in a test, and the debris it caused forced the crew aboard the International Space Station to shelter in capsules. Throughout the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, there have been reports that the Russian military has jammed GPS signals.