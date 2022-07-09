03:24
Chinese President Xi Jinping conveys ‘deep regret’ over sudden death of ex-Japan leader Shinzo Abe
- ‘Abe worked hard to improve China-Japan relations,’ Xi Jinping says in message to current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida following assassination of former leader
- Xi’s wife Peng Liyuan also sent her condolences to his widow Akie Abe
