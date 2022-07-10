Politburo member Yang Jiechi meets Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Harare on July 3. Photo: Xinhua
Visit by China’s top diplomat underscores importance of Zimbabwe ties
- Western sanctions have seen Beijing become main financier of infrastructure projects
- Country viewed as a key strategic location in southern Africa for spreading Chinese influence
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Politburo member Yang Jiechi meets Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Harare on July 3. Photo: Xinhua