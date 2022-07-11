A Malian and a French soldier stand on either side of the Barkhane camp flagpole before the handover ceremony of the Barkhane military base to the Malian army in Timbuktu in December. Photo: AFP
A Malian and a French soldier stand on either side of the Barkhane camp flagpole before the handover ceremony of the Barkhane military base to the Malian army in Timbuktu in December. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Should Nato be worried about China and Russia’s influence in Africa?

  • The military bloc says Beijing and Moscow are using leverage and coercion to expand their reach in the region
  • But China and the West share an interest in security and stability on the continent, an analyst says

Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 1:00pm, 11 Jul, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Malian and a French soldier stand on either side of the Barkhane camp flagpole before the handover ceremony of the Barkhane military base to the Malian army in Timbuktu in December. Photo: AFP
A Malian and a French soldier stand on either side of the Barkhane camp flagpole before the handover ceremony of the Barkhane military base to the Malian army in Timbuktu in December. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE