US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are set to speak again in the coming weeks, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday. Blinken spoke to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday for more than five hours to help lay the groundwork for a call between the leaders. While Biden said last month he would speak with Xi “soon”, Blinken suggested it was getting closer. “With regard to President Xi and President Biden, our expectation is that they will have an opportunity to speak in the weeks ahead,” Blinken said during a stop in Bangkok, Thailand. The US has stepped up criticism of China over its diplomatic support of Russia following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine , which has contributed to surging inflation across the globe. The White House is considering rolling back some punitive tariffs imposed on China by the Trump administration, but Biden said on Friday that a review was under way and he had not yet made a decision. During a meeting on the sidelines of a Group of 20 foreign ministers meeting in Bali, Indonesia, Blinken said on Saturday that he told Wang that China was not neutral on the Ukraine war because there was no such thing as being neutral when there was a clear aggressor. He cited Xi’s recent call with Putin as evidence of Beijing’s ongoing support of Moscow. The exchanges were exceptionally candid and neither side held back, but they were professional in tone despite the candour, according to a senior State Department official, who asked not to be identified discussing closed-door talks. Blinken told Wang that the US viewed the China relationship as largely competitive, and described what that competition meant – and did not mean – from the American perspective, the official said. Wang shared his thoughts on Blinken’s speech in late May laying out the Biden administration’s China policy, according to the US account. The Chinese embassy in Washington said the talks were constructive and might help avoid “miscalculation”, while adding that US-Chinese ties were not “out of the difficulties” caused by former president Donald Trump’s administration. The embassy warned the US against supporting Taiwanese independence, advised the US not to form “exclusive groupings” against China and said Washington should not meddle in China’s internal affairs, including on Hong Kong and Xinjiang. On Sunday, Blinken also said the US was closely watching political developments in Sri Lanka, and condemned any violence against protesters. He also said the US was looking at ways to pressure the regime in Myanmar, noting he had not seen any positive developments in the country since a coup last year.