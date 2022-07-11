Taiwan’s vice-president has arrived in Tokyo for the funeral of slain former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe but Beijing has yet to say who it will be sending. Taiwanese Vice-President William Lai is the highest official from the island to visit Japan in the half-century since Tokyo switched diplomatic recognition to Beijing from Taipei in 1972. Lai’s trip for the funeral on Tuesday was described by Taiwan’s foreign ministry as a “personal visit”, but it is seen as a move by the self-ruled island to boost ties with Tokyo. According to Japanese media, Lai offered his condolences to Abe’s family at the late leader’s home and was accompanied by Frank Hsieh, the island’s de facto ambassador to Japan. Taiwan’s Presidential Office did not comment on Lai’s visit but said Lai had been friends with Abe for “many years and he is sad to learn of the unfortunate death of [Abe]”. Kuo Kuo-wen, who heads the Taiwanese legislature’s East Asia Parliamentary Friendship Group, said the trip was a “diplomatic breakthrough”. Beijing, meanwhile, said it had not been notified about the funeral arrangements. Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a condolence message to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday, saying Abe made efforts to improve China-Japan relations when he was in office. Xi’s wife Peng Liyuan had also sent a message of condolences to Abe’s widow, Akie Abe. On Monday, Chinese vice foreign minister Ma Zhaoxu paid tribute to Abe at the Japanese embassy in Beijing on behalf of the Chinese government, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement. Chinese nationalists celebrate Shinzo Abe shooting online Abe was shot dead in Nara on Friday while campaigning for a candidate from his Liberal Democratic party. Abe and the Liberal Democratic Party had been pushing to change Article 9 in the constitution which renounces the right of war and offensive armed forces. A constitutional amendment would require a two-thirds majority in both houses and a referendum to come into effect. Candidates in favour of amending the country’s constitution gained more than two-thirds of the seats in the upper house elections on the weekend . Commenting on the elections, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said potential changes to the Japanese constitution were of great concern to the international community and the region because of Japan’s wartime past. “We hope that Japan could carefully learn from the lessons of history, adhere to the path of peaceful development and take practical action to win the trust of its Asian neighbours and the international community,” Wang said on Monday. Abe was also a staunch supporter of Taiwan, particularly after stepping down as prime minister, saying that an attack on Taiwan by mainland China would be “suicidal” . In December he said a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would constitute a significant threat to Japan and therefore “an emergency for the Japan-US alliance”. But he was a controversial figure on the mainland, where many regarded him as an extreme nationalist interfering in Beijing’s interests in the self-ruled island and failing to acknowledge second world war grievances. Abe paid tribute a number of times at the Yasukuni Shrine, which honours Japan’s 2.5 million war dead, including 14 class A war criminals from the second world war. Some online commenters said people in Japan should reflect on why so many people in China were toasting Abe’s death. “Sorry, we normal Chinese don’t feel sympathy for Abe. As a Japanese politician who was hostile to China and was killed by another Japanese, feeling happy should be the reaction of a normal Chinese,” Guyanmuchan, a prominent blogger, said in a post on Friday.