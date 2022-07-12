Beijing has “lodged stern representations” with Tokyo after Taiwan’s vice-president attended the funeral of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday. William Lai’s visit to Tokyo was a “political scheme” that would not succeed, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters at a regular press briefing in Beijing. He said Taiwan is a part of China and “does not have a so-called vice-president”. “After the sudden and unfortunate passing of former Japanese prime minister Abe, the Taiwan authorities latched onto the opportunity for a political ploy,” Wang said. “It’s impossible this kind of political scheme will succeed.” Japan on Tuesday bid farewell to Abe , its longest-serving prime minister, four days after the 67-year-old political heavyweight was gunned down at a campaign rally in the southern city of Nara, shocking the nation and the world. Abe’s family has said it was a private funeral. No officials from Beijing attended. On Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unexpected stop in Tokyo to offer condolences in person. Lai – who is seen as a potential presidential candidate for the 2024 election – is the highest-ranking Taiwanese official to visit Japan in the past five decades since Tokyo switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1972. Beijing sees Taiwan as part of its territory and opposes official contact between the island and other nations, including Taiwanese officials making visits. Both Taipei and Tokyo have been low-profile about Lai’s trip, which Taiwan’s foreign ministry said was a “personal visit”. Taiwan’s presidential office said Lai was “a close friend [of Abe and his family] for many years”, while a Japanese foreign ministry official said they were aware Lai was in Japan on a private visit to pay his respects to Abe. Hu Jiping, an expert on China-Japan affairs at the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations, said Lai’s visit was “a small move forward” as Tokyo looks to strengthen ties with Taipei as part of efforts to counter Beijing. “Taiwan is also seeking to play up its strong ties with Japan,” he said, but noted that the visit had been low-key, likely to avoid pushing Beijing. Hu noted that this year marks 50 years since the normalisation of diplomatic relations between China and Japan, and said improved ties remained high on Beijing’s agenda. But he said allowing Lai’s visit would add to tensions in the relationship, which is complicated by their wartime history, territorial disputes in the East China Sea and more recently, Tokyo’s alliance with Washington to counter Beijing. “This has increased China’s distrust of Japan,” Hu said. “People will ask, what is Japan’s policy on ‘one China’ – and will Japan continue to play the Taiwan card to contain China or even intervene in the situation across the Taiwan Strait?”