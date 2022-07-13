US sanctions on senior Hong Kong officials over China’s tightening grip have proven largely ineffective and should be expanded to include the middle tiers of the bureaucracy, witnesses told a China policy panel on Tuesday. Lawmakers and activists also told the Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC) that foreign companies with business ties to the mainland too often ignore the erosion of civilian freedoms. “Existing sanctions are nowhere close to sufficient as a deterrent. I urge Congress and the White House specifically to issue sanctions against the mid-level prosecutors and police officers, casting the net wide and low enough to send a message,” said Samuel Bickett, a human rights lawyer and fellow at the Georgetown Centre for Asian Law, adding: “I think the business community is not as concerned as it should be with the situation in Hong Kong.” The commission, set up in 2000 to monitor China’s human rights and rule-of-law record, is an advisory body to Congress and the executive branch but its members have had significant influence on a number of high-profile China bills in recent years. Beijing has long accused critics of its record in Hong Kong of interfering in China’s internal affairs and attempting to frustrate its development. “America’s ill intentions have been laid bare, its tricks seen through, and its hypocrisy mask torn off,” the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday after Hanscom Smith, the outgoing US consul general in Hong Kong, delivered a speech critical of China’s governance of the special administrative region. Washington has “vilified the successful practice of ‘one country, two systems’ “, the ministry added. On Monday, the US extended a national emergency declaration tied to Beijing’s tightening control over Hong Kong. The measure gives the US president broad powers to impose economic sanctions on external entities deemed to constitute a significant threat to America – a move “resolutely opposed” by the Chinese central government. UN body grills Hong Kong officials over use, scope of national security law Witnesses and CECC members at the largely virtual hearing in Washington expressed support for three new measures intended to increase pressure on Hong Kong and Chinese officials and to focus attention on human rights following Beijing’s imposition of a national security law on the city: expand sanctions, accelerate action on asylum requests and pass a bill banning sales of arms to Hong Kong. Enacted in June 2020, the Chinese law criminalised a broad range of acts under four categories: subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces. Since then, public protests in Hong Kong have ground to a halt, unions have disbanded, news outlets have been closed, and many opposition lawmakers have been arrested or fled overseas. In addition to sanctioning mid-level officials who have used abusive tactics to repress demonstrators, critics and democracy advocates, CECC witnesses urged an expedited pathway to permanent US residency for Hong Kong residents and exiles seeking to emigrate. Britain and Canada, among others, have done so, but Washington has so far only offered temporary “ safe haven ”. “American society has been regarded as the beacon of freedom and democracy,” said Ching Cheong, a long-time journalist critical of Beijing who said he applied two years ago and still has not been granted an official interview. “I have to say that those applying for asylum have to wait for a long, long time.” Witnesses also urged Congress to pass the America Competes Act of 2022, which includes provisions that would bar exports of munitions to the Hong Kong police and authorise US$10 million to promote human rights and democracy in Hong Kong. “Please join hand in hand with democratic countries to help defend democracy for the world, and put aside those very short-term interests of doing business with China,” said Fermi Wong, founder of Unison, a group set up in 2001 to protect immigrant rights in Hong Kong. “The US needs to do something.” The commission also released a staff report detailing the role Hong Kong’s prosecutors play in carrying out a more “hardline approach to dissent and pro-democracy views”. “If Hong Kong’s Justice Department and prosecutors continue to expand arbitrary detention and political prosecutions, the United States and the international community should consider taking targeted actions to address the erosion of the rule of law,” including additional sanctions, the commission said. Beijing lambasts top US diplomat over ‘let Hong Kong be Hong Kong’ speech US Senator Jeff Merkley, the CECC chairman, said that some 10,500 Hongkongers had been arrested for political and protest-related offences since enactment of the security taw and that at least 65 civil society organizations had shut down or left Hong Kong. Merkley, Democrat of Oregon, is a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. The Chinese embassy in Washington decried the CECC proceedings, adding that the US has ignored Hong Kong’s improved democracy and high degree of autonomy, human rights and freedom under Chinese rule. “This only exposes its hypocritical double standards and the agenda to destabilise Hong Kong,” added spokesman Liu Pengyu. Earlier this month, on the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to Chinese control, US, British and European officials called on Beijing to honour its commitments to provide a “high degree of autonomy” to Hong Kong and to uphold its residents’ protected freedoms.