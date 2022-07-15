China has hosted virtual talks with senior political figures from Pacific island nations amid a diplomatic push from the United States and its allies as they seek to counter Beijing’s influence in the region. Thursday’s meeting coincided with the last day of the Pacific Islands Forum, a four-day regional gathering in the Fijian capital Suva. It was the second China-Pacific Island Countries Political Leadership Dialogue, hosted by the Communist Party ’s International Liaison Department and attended by officials, leaders of political parties and businesspeople from Fiji, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea via video link. It comes amid increasing geopolitical competition in the Pacific between China and the US and its allies. China signed a security pact with Solomon Islands in April, raising concern in the region that Beijing could be allowed to build a military base in the country, which Honiara has denied. The US, meanwhile, has vowed to strengthen ties with Pacific island nations and promised more aid, as has Australia. Speaking at Thursday’s meeting, liaison department head Liu Jianchao said China was willing to work with its Pacific island “brothers” to promote projects under the Belt and Road Initiative – Beijing’s vast trade and infrastructure scheme – and to tackle challenges such as climate change. Liu called on all parties to adhere to “mutual respect, mutual assistance, openness and inclusiveness” to promote regional peace and development, according to the liaison department. He said the China-Pacific island dialogue – first held in May last year – had become an important platform to strengthen strategic communication and promote practical cooperation between the nations. Liu also told the meeting that the Chinese Communist Party was willing to work with political parties from the Pacific island nations in the areas of poverty alleviation, agriculture, trade and investment. In Suva, dialogue members including China and the US were disinvited from this week’s leaders’ meeting, though US Vice-President Kamala Harris did address the talks remotely on Wednesday. Harris said the US would open two new embassies in the region – in Tonga and Kiribati – and provide an additional US$500 million in funding for the Forum Fisheries Agency in return for fishing rights. The Pacific Islands Forum was also attended by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese , whose government was elected in May with promises of more action on climate change and an additional A$525 million (US$355.3 million) in aid to the region. Zhang Jie, a researcher with the National Institute of International Strategy under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said Thursday’s meeting hosted by China was part of its “multilevel” engagement efforts in the Pacific. She said the geopolitical contest in the region between China and the US and its allies would be “long term” and noted that Pacific island nations would be reluctant to choose sides. “The US and Australia have ignored [the Pacific island nations] in the past,” Zhang said. “Now, the clear aim is to counter China – but the question remains as to how much of their promises will be implemented.” After the security deal with the Solomons was signed in April, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi failed to secure a multilateral pact on security and development during an eight-country tour of the South Pacific in May, though more than 50 cooperation agreements were reached. Zhang noted that Beijing had stepped up visits to the region at various levels in recent years. “It’s strategic competition,” she said. “And even though there have also been strategic setbacks, [China] will continue trying to strengthen [ties in the Pacific].”