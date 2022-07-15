Police clear the street as demonstrators burn tyres in protest over fuel shortages in Port-au-Prince on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

China asks UN Security Council for ban on small arms to Haiti amid gang violence

  • It could set up a stand-off with the United States, whose latest resolution does not reflect Beijing’s proposal
  • China has taken a more prominent role in issues relating to the Caribbean nation, mostly over its diplomatic recognition of Taiwan

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:33pm, 15 Jul, 2022

