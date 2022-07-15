China has warned the United States against further damaging the already volatile bilateral relations and dividing the Indo-Pacific region into blocs of alliances. The warning from Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi came as he wrapped up his latest engagement in the region following an 11-day tour of Southeast Asia, which included a five-hour meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “The US should eliminate the anxiety of threat and abandon its habitual thinking of either you lose or I win,” Chinese state agency Xinhua quoted Wang as saying on Thursday. “The US should stop a series of wrong practices that damage Sino-US relations and regional strategic stability, and work with China to effectively manage conflicts and differences,” Wang said. “The two nations should also seek peaceful coexistence in the Asia-Pacific region and positive interactions,” he added. In talks with Blinken on the sidelines of a G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Indonesia, Wang presented three lists of demands and a list of areas where China wants to cooperate with the US, such as climate change and public health. Two of the three lists of demands were already presented to the US when deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman visited Tianjin last year, and the new list sets out US legislation that China wants changed. Wang also said the US should stop interfering in China’s internal affairs through Taiwan, Xinjiang and Hong Kong, as well as maritime disputes between China and its neighbours. However, Wang also said maintaining regular communication with the US was necessary, and both nations were willing to explore ways for positive interaction in the Asia-Pacific region. Wang Yi warns of ‘ferocious storms’ if US and Taipei abandon one-China policy The meeting came as both China and the US jockey for more influence in the Indo-Pacific. On July 11, the sixth anniversary of an international tribunal ruling that rejected China’s historic claims to the disputed South China Sea, the US vowed to work with regional allies to protect the rules-based order and reaffirmed security support for the Philippines if it were to come under attack. Beijing claims nearly the whole of the resource-rich, busy waterway, where the Philippines is a rival claimant, as are Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia and Taiwan. Wang, in his engagement with Asean leaders, vowed to boost economic and trade ties with the region, such as importing more durian from Malaysia, while calling on the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to avoid being used as “chess pieces” in a big-power rivalry. “The world today is not peaceful. Instead of focusing on how to jointly handle challenges, some countries are returning to the old-fashioned Cold War mentality, resorting to bloc politics and building up small circles that exclude others, and calling for decoupling,” Wang was quoted by Xinhua as saying. “Regional peace and stability are thus severely challenged. A major issue facing countries in the region is deciding whether they want an open environment or a closed one, cooperation or confrontation, unity or division, progress or regression.” Wang also met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Indonesia, and said China-Russia relations could withstand “all international challenges and keep moving forward”. “China and Russia are committed to a new type of major-country relationship, based on the principles of non-alignment, non-confrontation, and not targeting third parties,” he said. “The US distortion and smearing of normal exchanges between China and Russia come out of nothing and reveal ulterior motives.”