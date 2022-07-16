Joe Biden met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese foreign minister criticises US ‘meddling’ in Middle East as Joe Biden continues tour of region

  • Wang Yi told his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad that Beijing believes the people of the region should follow their own path
  • Biden is currently trying to shore up the US role in the region, where China is becoming an increasingly influential presence

Laura Zhou
Updated: 9:02pm, 16 Jul, 2022

