Protesters stormed the Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s office, demanding he resign after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country, Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Sri Lanka turmoil highlights risk for Chinese firms investing overseas

  • Mass protests forced the country’s president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee and analysts warn that other countries may face greater unrest in the coming months
  • Risk analysts say Chinese firms must stay on top of local political developments when doing business abroad

Laura Zhou
Updated: 12:00pm, 17 Jul, 2022

