Modern geopolitics requires “Nixonian flexibility” to help defuse conflicts between the United States and China , as well as Russia and the rest of Europe, according to former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger. The man who helped re-establish US-China ties in the 1970s said President Joe Biden should be wary of letting domestic politics interfere with “the importance of understanding the permanence of China”. “Biden and previous administrations have been too much influenced by the domestic aspects of the view of China,” said Kissinger, 99, in an interview on Tuesday in New York with Bloomberg News editor-in-chief John Micklethwait. “It is, of course, important to prevent Chinese or any other country’s hegemony [but] that is not something that can be achieved by endless confrontations,” he said. Kissinger has previously warned the increasingly adversarial relations between the US and China risk a global “catastrophe comparable to World War I”. Former president Richard Nixon campaigned in the 1960s as a vehement anti-communist, yet surprised many of his supporters by deciding to engage Mao Zedong’s China and visit Beijing in 1972 on a trip that became a historic turning point for both nations. Geopolitics and great-power relations are a central theme of Kissinger’s new book Leadership: Six Studies in World Strategy that focuses on six key leaders: Germany’s Konrad Adenauer, France’s Charles de Gaulle, Nixon, Egypt’s Anwar Sadat, British prime minister Margaret Thatcher and Singapore’s influential first prime minister Lee Kuan Yew. Reviewing the performance of today’s European leaders – from France’s Emmanuel Macron to Germany’s Olaf Scholz – Kissinger said it made him sad that current “European leadership does not have the sense of direction and mission” that previous heads of state, such as Adenauer and de Gaulle, brought to their roles. On Europe’s biggest crisis, Russia’s war in Ukraine, Kissinger said comments he made earlier this year about the starting point for a negotiated end to the war had been misreported. While he thinks the timing for talks is getting closer, Kissinger said discussions about Crimea’s future should be left for negotiations, not determined before the conflict is paused. Crimea was Ukraine’s territory before Russia seized it in 2014. How Nixon’s visit to China 50 years ago changed the world forever And on the turmoil of Brexit, Kissinger said de Gaulle’s view – that Great Britain “would never be a wholehearted member of the European Community” – has proven justified. Asked how the leaders portrayed in his book would fare in today’s world, Kissinger said Singapore’s Lee would be the best of the six to serve as US president, if such a thing were possible, and also the best at dealing with the long-term challenge of climate change. Pressed on who would be the strongest negotiator with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kissinger opted for France’s de Gaulle, then added “Nixon would be quite good”. Lesson in courage of Mao-Nixon detente ignored with Putin’s war choice Kissinger said Nixon was “a very good foreign-policy president. He destroyed himself domestically”. On a less weighty issue, Kissinger said Thatcher – the British “Iron Lady” who faced down labour unions at home and Argentina’s dictatorship abroad while becoming her nation’s longest serving prime minister of the 20th century – would be his pick for most interesting dinner companion. “Brave man,” responded Micklethwait, in the interview produced by Intelligence Squared US and How To Academy.