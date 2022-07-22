Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed his hopes that his US counterpart Joe Biden makes a quick recovery from Covid-19 . In a written message to Biden on Friday, Xi said he wished to express his sincere best wishes. “I wish you a speedy recovery,” Xi said, according to state-run Xinhua News Agency. The White House said on Thursday that Biden had tested positive for Covid-19 and was experiencing “very mild symptoms”. Biden began isolating at the White House and would “continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time”, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. Biden has also begun taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug developed by Pfizer, Jean-Pierre said. Earlier, Biden said he and Xi would talk within the next week and a half . More to come .....