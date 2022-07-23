Chinese structures and buildings at its man-made island on Mischief Reef at the Spratlys group of islands in the South China Sea. Photo: AP
South China Sea: Chinese permanent rescue and maritime offices stationed on disputed Spratly Islands
- China’s three biggest man-made islands in the Spratlys will host a new flying squadron, as well as maritime rescue and administration staff
- There have long been calls to upgrade search and rescue capabilities ‘to enhance China’s dominance over South China Sea affairs’
