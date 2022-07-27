China’s first lady Peng Liyuan has hosted her Indonesian counterpart Iriana Joko Widodo during a display of soft power in Beijing, with the pair watching a folk music performance together. Peng, a famous folk singer herself, met Iriana at the Diaoyutai State Guest House on Tuesday, with Peng describing China and Indonesia as “important neighbours”, according to state broadcaster CCTV. “Friendship between the two countries has a long history,” Peng was quoted as saying during the meeting. “We look forward to the deepening of exchanges between the two countries in all the relevant fields.” In response, Iriana said Indonesia was looking forward to welcoming more Chinese visitors, according to the report. The pair met as their husbands, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo , held talks at the state guest house – Xi’s first face-to-face meeting with a foreign leader since the Beijing Winter Olympics in February. The Chinese president has engaged in minimal in-person diplomacy during the pandemic, and Peng has mostly stayed out of the public spotlight – this was one of the few times in recent years that she has received foreign guests. The last time was during the Winter Games, when she hosted Maria de Lourdes Alcivar, the first lady of Ecuador, at a Peking opera show. On Tuesday, the two first ladies watched students from the China Conservatory of Music singing a well-known Indonesian folk song – Boat Song – accompanied by the ruan , a traditional Chinese string instrument. “Music knows no borders and can bridge hearts and convey friendship,” Peng said, telling her visitor about Chinese folk instruments, according to CCTV. “Our two countries share similar cultures, arts and ideas, and we hope that cultural exchange and mutual appreciation will play a greater role in enhancing friendship between the two sides,” she was quoted as saying. Peng’s last public appearance was in Hong Kong during a trip with Xi to mark 25 years since the former British colony returned to Chinese rule on July 1. She visited the city’s Xiqu Centre , speaking with young Cantonese opera performers and watching them rehearse. She attended a meeting of the official China Federation of Literary and Art Circles in December, when she was re-elected as a deputy chair. And in October, the former army soprano sent a congratulatory note to the American performing arts conservatory Juilliard School on the inauguration of its campus in China, the first one overseas. According to a joint statement released after their meeting on Tuesday, Xi and Widodo had “kind and friendly” talks and pledged to strengthen bilateral ties they said had “great strategic significance and far-reaching global influence”. Xi and Peng later hosted a dinner for Widodo and Iriana.