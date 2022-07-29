The Indian and Chinese foreign ministers are attending a regional conference in Uzbekistan, a day after New Delhi expressed concerns over a Chinese survey ship’s planned visit to a strategic port in India’s southern neighbour Sri Lanka. New Delhi is worried that the Chinese-built and leased Hambantota port will be used by China as a military base in India’s backyard. The US$1.5 billion port on the Indian Ocean is close to the main shipping route from Asia to Europe. Shipping data from financial information provider Refinitiv Eikon showed research and survey vessel Yuan Wang 5 was en route to Hambantota and expected to arrive on August 11, at a time when Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis in seven decades. India has provided its neighbouring island nation with nearly US$4 billion in support this year alone. The Pentagon’s annual report on China’s military modernisation says the Yuan Wang ships are operated by the Strategic Support Force of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). An Indian foreign ministry spokesman said the government was monitoring the planned visit of the Chinese ship, and New Delhi would protect its security and economic interests. China says belt and road has helped Sri Lanka after debt request Spokesman Arindam Bagchi declined to say if the Indian foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, will meet Chinese counterpart Wang Yi at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in the Uzbek capital Tashkent. SCO members include China, India, Russia, Pakistan and the central Asian nations of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Sri Lanka is a “dialogue partner” in the group but it was not immediately clear if it was attending the Tashkent meeting. China has not officially commented on the ship’s visit and the matter has not gained traction in Chinese media. China’s foreign ministry did not respond to a request for comment. India has already lodged a verbal protest with the Sri Lankan government against the ship’s visit. A Sri Lankan consulting firm, the Belt and Road Initiative Sri Lanka, said on its website that the Yuan Wang 5 will be in Hambantota for a week and “conduct space tracking, satellite control and research tracking in the north-western part of the Indian Ocean region through August and September”. Sri Lanka formally handed over commercial activities in its main southern port to a Chinese company in 2017 on a 99-year lease after struggling to repay its debt. China is one of Sri Lanka’s biggest lenders and has also funded airports, roads and railways in the country, unnerving India, which is now trying to claw back lost ground. Sri Lanka angered India in 2014 when it allowed a Chinese submarine and a warship to dock in Colombo.