When Joe Biden embarked on his first trip to the Middle East as US president early this month, China was clearly high on his mind. He said the US needs to “put ourselves in the best possible position to outcompete China” and counter Russia’s aggression against Ukraine when explaining his visit to Israel and Saudi Arabia in an opinion piece in The Washington Post . While the trip was met with intense criticism at home for producing few tangible deliverables, the emergence of a new regional partnership with India, Israel and the United Arab Emirates – known as the I2U2 – has raised eyebrows in China. After the first virtual summit of the group it issued a statement saying it “aims to … tackle some of the greatest challenges confronting our world, with a particular focus on joint investments and new initiatives in water, energy, transportation, space, health, and food security”. While observers agree that it is a deliberate attempt to play down the geopolitical differences over China and Iran among the four nations, they are divided over whether it will one day become another US-led bloc targeting China. US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the new grouping “can become a feature of the broader region, just as the Quad [formed by the US, Japan, India and Australia in the Pacific region] has become a central pillar of the Indo-Pacific strategy of the United States”. Its stated purpose did not mention China or Iran’s nuclear ambitions, but Beijing is clearly wary about the Biden administration’s efforts to counterbalance China’s growing influence in the Middle East. No Middle East vacuum for China, Russia, Iran to fill, says Biden The Chinese embassy in Israel took issue with Biden’s remarks during a summit of Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia on July 16, when he vowed to restore the US leadership in the region, issuing a statement that said: “The Middle East is a land of its people, not anyone’s backyard. There is no so-called vacuum there.” “The Middle East is not yet tranquil, with Covid-19 posing a protracted challenge to regional development and the spillover of the Ukraine crisis affecting regional security,” the statement said. “The international community, and major countries in particular, should make it a priority and work constructively to help the countries and people in this region realise development and security, not otherwise.” In a sign of an intensifying geopolitical contest, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin visited Iran on the heels of Biden’s Middle East tour, while China’s foreign policy chief Yang Jiechi earlier travelled to Abu Dhabi, hailing it as a “comprehensive strategic partner” and praising the UAE. Putin visits Iran on first trip outside former USSR since Ukraine war began But China is worried the group has the potential to evolve into a regional security pact as India moves closer to the US with the goal of curbing China, according to Ni Lexiong, a professor at the Shanghai University of Political Science and Law. “It represents another alliance-building attempt by the Biden administration, which has so far been fairly effective in pulling together various separate, but closely linked regional blocs aimed at encircling Beijing,” he said. As well as forming the Quad , Biden has firmed up the three-way pact with Japan and South Korea and formed the Aukus pact with Britain and Australia. “Beijing has good reasons to feel unsettled by Washington’s alliance-building strategy. Because although Washington is distracted by domestic political divisions and other woes, it is still capable of ramping up pressure on China and Russia with the support of its allies and partners around the world,” Ni said. He cited the group’s intention to cooperate on infrastructure development as proof that it is partly aimed at countering China’s Belt and Road Initiative . “The Middle East used to be a missing link in the US approach to China. The creation of the I2U2 would almost certainly add to the increasingly adversarial tensions between Beijing and Washington,” Ni said. Beijing has been careful not to commit itself to the Middle East in the past, in large part to avoid becoming entangled in regional conflicts. But in recent years, especially after the US debacle in Afghanistan , China, the region’s biggest trading partner and energy buyer, appears keen to position itself as an alternative to the US. At a time when Washington’s regional allies are concerned about its pivot to Asia and away from the Middle East, China’s strategy to use post-coronavirus economic aid and Covid-19 vaccines to win critical support from Muslim countries over its policies in Xinjiang and Hong Kong appears to have worked well. Jagannath Panda, the head of the Stockholm Centre for South Asian and Indo-Pacific Affairs in Sweden, said the I2U2 was the Biden administration’s response to the changing reality in the Middle East. “West Asia has emerged as a priority under the Biden administration,” he said, noting Washington is largely focused on international cooperation based on shared interests and “like-minded” governments. “The creation of a sister Quad set-up in the Middle East showed both a growing acceptance of a four-member ‘quad’ grouping diplo-speak and a focus of the Indo-Pacific towards West Asia,” Panda said. Echoing Ni’s views that the new platform would help India expand its presence in the Middle East and forge closer ties with Washington, he said: “Such a dual-pronged effort with the US will signal Washington’s trust in Delhi as a strategic partner and allow further development of the India-US global partnership with synergy in both West Asia and the Indo-Pacific.” Assaf Orion, a retired Israeli brigadier general and a senior research fellow at Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies, said India’s involvement was the key to the success of the group. But he argued there was no indication that this new grouping has a security dimension like the Indo-Pacific Quad. “I believe that the I2U2 complements the emergent regional order, which has much to do with Iran’s threats to many countries in the Middle East, and the recognition of Israel’s value and contribution,” he said. He also noted that Israel and the UAE have strong trade ties with China, whereas India has maintained good ties with their enemy Iran but is focused on challenging China, especially after 2020’s deadly border clash. “I don’t see ‘another Quad’ morphing along the original’s lines, just as I have doubts about ‘Middle East Nato’ emerging any time soon,” he said. He also cautioned against exaggerating the infrastructure cooperation within the I2U2. According to Orion, Israel will soon have a Chinese operator and an Indian operator in its Haifa ports. “While some see the former as part of the Belt and Road Initiative and the latter as a countermove, Israel sees diversity and economic development. It will continue to uphold its ironclad strategic alliance with the US, and pursue fruitful and safe relationships with its newer partners from Asia,” he said. “I don’t see why China should be concerned by this, and responding negatively against it would reflect Cold War mentality and zero-sum thinking.” Gal Luft, a former lieutenant colonel in the Israel Defence Forces and a co-director of the Washington-based Institute for the Analysis of Global Security, said: “There is deep suspicion in the region about Washington’s intentions and zero interest in becoming entrapped in America’s strategic rivalry with Russia and China. Regional players don’t trust Biden and see no real value in partaking in initiatives that can compromise their relationship with China and even Iran.” Luft said Beijing should not be too worried, adding: “The Biden administration has been very competent in creating new groupings and initiatives with fancy acronyms but much less so in implementation of a meaningful agenda. “China has different types of relations with each one of the I2U2 members and its response to the initiative should be nuanced and measured. This initiative is neither seminal nor consequential and Beijing should avoid overreaction. China’s strong energy and defence relations with UAE ensure that this particular Quad will never become a vehicle for promotion of anti-China agenda.”