Taiwan will give US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a low-profile but high-level reception if the 82-year-old defies Beijing’s repeated warnings and makes an unannounced visit to the island. Regardless of the capacity in which Pelosi travels to Taiwan, she will be given the highest official reception, meeting Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and receiving treatment reserved for top foreign dignitaries, analysts said. But they said Taipei would try to keep the trip low-profile to avoid further antagonising Beijing, which again sounded a warning yesterday against the potential visit. Singapore says stable US-China ties crucial as Pelosi keeps mum over Taiwan stop Taiwanese media, quoting unnamed sources, said Pelosi could arrive in Taiwan as early as Tuesday and would meet Tsai the following day. The island’s government declined to comment. The US House speaker, who is joined by five other members of Congress, began her Asia trip in Singapore on Monday, meeting the city state’s prime minister Lee Hsien Loong, who underscored the importance of stable US-China relations . “PM Lee and the congressional delegation also exchanged views on key international and regional developments, including the war in Ukraine, cross-strait relations, and climate change. PM Lee highlighted the importance of stable US-China relations for regional peace and security,” Singapore’s foreign ministry said in a statement after the meeting. Observers have said countries in the Asia-Pacific region were concerned they could be dragged into the China-US rivalry – and forced to take sides – should the two big powers enter a military conflict over Taiwan. Beijing sees Taiwan as its territory, subject to eventual union with the mainland, by force if necessary. It has reacted strongly over the potential visit, vowing to take “forceful measures” against both the US and Taiwan if Pelosi, second in line to the presidency, goes ahead with the visit. Mainland foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian reiterated on Monday that Beijing’s military would not “sit idly by” if Pelosi visited the island, which he said would “lead to egregious political impact”. The PLA Eastern Theatre Command, which oversees Taiwan, warned on Monday that it was ready to fight and “bury all enemies”. Beijing has also staged a series of war games including live-fire drills in Fujian, the province across the strait from Taiwan, in a warning sign over her possible visit. Speculation has been flying over whether – and in what capacity – Pelosi would visit. Drew Thompson, a former US defence department official, said Pelosi might list her trip to the island as “unofficial”. “This is an accommodation to Beijing’s concern, but far from a capitulation,” he said on Twitter. Thompson said he expected Pelosi to make “an informal stopover in Taiwan after visiting Malaysia” – an outcome that Beijing could live with. Analysts agreed that if Pelosi did visit Taiwan, it would be unlikely for her to stop over as a private citizen. “She will either visit as a sitting House speaker, or as a member of US Congress,” said Wen-Ti Sung, a lecturer on international relations and China studies at Australian National University. Kwei-Bo Huang, professor of diplomacy at National Chengchi University in Taipei, said while it would be unlikely for Pelosi to visit as a private citizen, there was a possibility that she might travel to Taiwan on a transit stop without formally entering the island, staying at the airport for several hours to meet Tsai. “If she does so, or calls it an unofficial visit, it would mean pressure or military threat from Beijing is still a concern for her,” Huang said. Nancy Pelosi sets off for Asia, no mention of Taiwan on tour list Sung said Beijing would still be irritated regardless of the status of her visit. “It’s possible that escalating Chinese pressure may push Pelosi into a corner, cause her to feel a greater need to show strength and, as a result, make her feel more determined to go all in and visit as a full-fledged US House speaker,” Sung said. Max Lo, executive director of the Taiwan International Strategic Study Society, a Taipei-based think tank, said Taiwan was expected to handle the visit with great caution, though it would see the trip as official rather than informal. “It would make the Biden government , Pelosi and Taiwan look bad if the House speaker’s trip is conducted in a stealthy and sneaky way,” he said, adding the Tsai government would arrange to have Pelosi and other US lawmakers visit in an official capacity, which would include exemption from Covid-19 quarantine controls. The Tsai government has remained tight-lipped over the possible visit. On Monday, Premier Su Tseng-chang said the island welcomed visits by foreign guests and would make appropriate arrangements for the trip. “Regarding related schedules of their visits, we respect their decision and planning,” he said. Sung said Pelosi’s Taiwan visit would likely lead to a downturn in US-China relations in the short term. “But after she steps down in November and a new speaker comes in, China will have an off-ramp to pursue a ‘reset’,” he said. “In that sense, the negative impact on US-China relations will be short-lived and subside as her tenure ends. But the precedent her visit could renew and the increase in Taiwanese trust in the US will last beyond her tenure.” Additional reporting by Dewey Sim