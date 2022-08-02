The Nairobi Expressway built and financed by the state-owned China Road and Bridge Corporation has officially opened for public use, reflecting a new financing model for Beijing and its trade-focused Belt and Road Initiative in Africa . Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday officiated the commissioning of the expressway, which links the country’s main airport to the capital city Nairobi. The road spans 27.1km (16.8 miles) and was financed for US$668 million by the state-owned China Communications Construction Company, CRBC’s parent company. The elevated dual carriageway materialised through a public-private partnership model in which the Chinese firm will recoup its investment by charging toll fees for 27 years before transferring ownership to the Kenyan government. The tollway marks a gradual shift in how belt and road projects in Africa like highways and power plants are financed. Previously public-debt financing was the norm. More than before, Chinese lenders have taken a cautious approach in lending to infrastructure projects. China’s policy banks are concerned about borrowers’ ability to repay loans and thus warier about extending finance. One project affected by the lending shift is a major railway in Kenya that was to run from the coastal city of Mombasa to a border crossing with Uganda in Malaba. China Exim Bank financed the first leg of the railway to Nairobi with an extension to Naivasha, a town in the Central Rift Valley, for $4.7 billion. However, the lender declined to finance an extension to Malaba, instead asking Kenya to redo a feasibility study to prove its commercial viability. Why small is beautiful for China on African belt and road Under the public-private partnership model, Chinese private companies can lower the risks of repayment and help African governments bring down their loans and budget deficits, observers say. Kenyatta believed the expressway would significantly reduce traffic congestion in Nairobi now estimated to cost the nation more than US$42 million annually in lost productivity. “Since we opened the road for public trials in April, it now takes between 15 and 24 minutes to drive from Mlolongo to Rironi in Kiambu County [west of the city],” he said on Sunday. “Before the expressway, that journey would take at least three hours, which is the equivalent of flying to Addis Ababa [the Ethiopian capital] and back.” Biden sets summit with African leaders as US renews investment push on continent The Kenyan leader also noted the significance of the new financing approach. “As the first PPP road project in Kenya, the Nairobi Expressway marks the government’s pivot towards leveraging private capital to bridge our infrastructural deficit,” the president said. China Road and Bridge Corporation, which designed, financed and built the expressway, will maintain and operate it during the project’s concession period. For the first three decades, it will recoup its investment by collecting toll charges from motorists using the expressway. A change in financing was signalled during a Forum on China-Africa Cooperation meeting in Senegal in November, when Chinese officials said “innovative ways of financing” would be explored to support Africa’s infrastructure development. Discussing the Nairobi expressway last year, Wu Peng, a former Chinese ambassador to Kenya and now director general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ department of African affairs, called its construction “a stellar example of a Chinese-invested infrastructure project that supports the development of Africa, and a boon for motorists”. “We’ll continue to promote such projects,” he said. At the same time, Beijing has created incentives for its state-owned companies as well as private Chinese firms to enter into private-public partnerships abroad. Zhou Pingjian, the current Chinese ambassador to Kenya, stressed the importance of infrastructure projects to the economy. “In China we often say, ‘to build a fortune, roads should be built first’,” Zhou said during the tollway’s commissioning. “The first PPP project in Kenya financed and built by CRBC has not only alleviated traffic congestion in Nairobi but also given this beautiful city under the sun a big boost as a regional hub.” Zhou added that China was committed to working with Kenya to implement the outcomes from the meeting in Senegal as well as Beijing’s global development initiative, global security initiative , and belt and road plan. “We will continue to do whatever we can to support Kenya to achieve independent sustainable development and realise the Kenya Vision 2030,” said Zhou, referring to the country’s development programme. Since May 15, the expressway has been under trial to assess and establish what needs to be done to ensure effective service delivery. Chinese diplomats flock to Africa in response to Western charm offensive W Gyude Moore, a former Liberian public works minister, said the current debt crisis and China’s own economic woes were changing the landscape of Chinese lending. “The quality of project selection will increase and PPP projects will likely benefit and see their share of financing increase,” said Moore, now with the non-profit Centre for Global Development. “These projects are putatively better selected and based on viability criteria rather than political connections,” he added.