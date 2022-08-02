US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to arrive in Taiwan on Tuesday and would be the first House speaker to make the trip since 1997. Beijing has repeatedly warned Pelosi against visiting Taiwan. Why is the visit controversial? As speaker of the United States’ House of Representatives, Pelosi is the second in line to the presidency after the vice-president. While she does not have any direct responsibility for foreign affairs, a visit to the island would make her the highest ranking US politician to do so since a Republican predecessor, Newt Gingrich, made the trip in 1997. Under the one-China principle, Beijing regards the self-ruled island as a breakaway province, and vows to take it back by force if unable to be united peacefully. Beijing views any official contact between Taiwan and a foreign government as a violation of its sovereignty. In its own one-China policy, the US recognises Beijing as the sole legitimate government of China and acknowledges its position that Taiwan is a part of China. But under the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979 the US government provides defensive weapons to Taiwan. Sensitivities have heightened amid the superpowers’ rocky relationship. Pelosi’s trip is seen by mainland China as a provocation and a move to support Taiwan independence. Did Biden tell Pelosi to cancel her trip? The US president does not exert control over the Congress, which is comprised of the House and the Senate. While President Joe Biden said earlier this month that military leaders had advised “it’s not a good idea right now” , the White House has clarified that Pelosi’s travel plan was a personal decision Biden could not interfere with. PLA’s 95th year festivities upstaged by Pelosi’s likely Taiwan plans Observers said that while that may be technically true, to assert that the president had no influence over Pelosi’s choice was an excuse. “Biden will certainly claim that Pelosi is beyond his control, but then who will be responsible for China-US relations?” said Zhu Feng, director of Nanjing University’s institute of international studies. Furthermore, if Pelosi does visit, she will be accompanied by military support , according to Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. In the fifth call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Biden on Thursday, the latter underscored that the US’s position, which maintains that the island is part of China, had not changed, while Xi reiterated the one-China principle. What would happen if Pelosi visited Taiwan? Military experts have warned that Pelosi’s trip could risk actual armed conflict, with Beijing’s leadership being more aggressive and less tolerant of provocations and challenges thrown down by the Americans, given the narrowing of Beijing’s military technology gap with the US. “Beijing has tremendous means to push Pelosi to give up her plan,” said Ni Lexiong, professor at the Shanghai University of Political Science and Law. He suggested the People’s Liberation Army could “announce a no-fly zone and restricted navigation zone for military exercises near the Taiwan Strait, forcing Pelosi’s aircraft to make a detour if she insists on visiting Taiwan”. What US-China row over Pelosi and Taiwan means for Asian region Beijing’s defence ministry said the PLA viewed Pelosi’s planned visit as a move to “support Taiwan independence” and would not “turn a blind eye” to it. “It will inevitably cause extremely serious damage to ties between the Chinese and US governments, as well as the two militaries, leading to further escalation of tensions in the Taiwan Strait,” ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said last week . On the other hand, Biden has said publicly three times as president that the US would defend the island if mainland China attacked – a position that is in line with the Taiwan Relations Act. Are the Democrats and Republicans on the same page? The US’s policies on China, including provision of military support for the island, are largely a bipartisan issue for Democrats and Republicans. In April, Democrat Bob Menendez and Republican Lindsey Graham led a bipartisan group of senators on a visit to Taiwan and met top Taiwanese officials, including President Tsai Ing-wen and Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng. Mike Pompeo, secretary of state in former US president Donald Trump’s administration, posted on Twitter last Monday that he would join Pelosi on her visit, following his personal visit in March, paid for by an undisclosed Taiwanese body. Gingrich, who visited in 1997, also supported Pelosi’s planned trip in a tweet. “What is the Pentagon thinking when it publicly warns against Speaker Pelosi going to Taiwan?” “Timidity is dangerous,” he said.