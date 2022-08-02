US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi removes her face mask as she meets Malaysia Parliament speaker Azhar Azizan Harun at Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Photo: Malaysia’s Department of Information via AP
developing | Jet that carried Nancy Pelosi to Malaysia leaves Kuala Lumpur, with Beijing on alert over potential Taiwan stop
- It is not clear if Pelosi or her delegation were on the plane and politicians in Taiwan remain coy about a visit from US House Speaker
- PLA drills in the South China Sea and Bohai Sea this week are viewed as Beijing’s efforts to deter Pelosi from visiting self-run island
