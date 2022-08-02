Taiwan has put its military on high alert amid escalating tensions over repeated warnings from Beijing prompted by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s possible visit to the island. The Taiwanese military issued an order early on Tuesday for armed forces to be combat ready from 8am on Tuesday to Thursday 12 noon to deal with any threats from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, local media reports said. Beijing, which considers Taiwan to be part of its territory, has repeatedly warned against the trip, which would make Pelosi the most senior US official to visit the island in 25 years. The PLA has said it would not “turn a blind eye” to such provocation. Beijing on alert as jet that carried Pelosi to Malaysia leaves Kuala Lumpur The United Daily News in Taipei quoted unnamed military sources as saying that the island’s forces were asked to strengthen surveillance operations in the Taiwan Strait and shorten the time of preparedness for any combat action in case of cross-strait PLA moves. The Liberty Times, another Taipei-based newspaper, said the island’s military sent eight Mirage-2000 fighter jets to reinforce the four others already stationed at the air force base in Taitung, eastern Taiwan. Also quoting unnamed military officials, the Liberty Times said the US military plane carrying Pelosi was likely to land at Taipei’s Songshan airport at 10.20pm on Tuesday, after entering its air space through eastern Taiwan. The Taiwanese defence ministry has yet to respond to requests to confirm the reports about Pelosi’s visit, and the government in Taipei has also been tight-lipped on the issue. The US House of Representatives speaker, accompanied by five other US Congress members, began her Asia tour on Monday with a stop in Singapore. She met Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who underscored the importance of stable US-China relations. Pelosi then arrived in Malaysia earlier on Tuesday, the second stop on an official four-nation trip that will also take her to South Korea and Japan. There was no mention of Taiwan in Pelosi’s official itinerary released on Sunday, but the strong supporter of the democratically run island and vocal Beijing critic has long been reported to be planning a stop in Taipei. Local media reports said she would stay overnight after landing on Tuesday, and meet Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and other senior national security officials before leaving for South Korea on Wednesday. Beijing has repeatedly warned Pelosi, who is second in line to the US presidency, against visiting the island, vowing to take “forceful measures” if the trip goes ahead. Under its one-China principle, Beijing sees Taiwan as breakaway territory awaiting reunification, by force if necessary. Most countries, including the US, do not recognise self-governed Taiwan as a sovereign state. While Washington acknowledges the one-China principle, it is against any attempt to take the island by force.