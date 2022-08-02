US House Speaker Nancy arrives at Taipei’s Songshan Airport on Tuesday evening. Photo: TVBS News
US House Speaker Nancy arrives at Taipei’s Songshan Airport on Tuesday evening. Photo: TVBS News
China /  Diplomacy

breaking | US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, defying Beijing’s warnings

  • Beijing has repeatedly threatened forceful measures if Pelosi, the most senior US politician to visit Taiwan since 1997, went ahead with the plan
  • Opinion in the US is divided over the visit, with some warning it raises the risk of igniting a conflict between China and the US

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 11:33pm, 2 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
US House Speaker Nancy arrives at Taipei’s Songshan Airport on Tuesday evening. Photo: TVBS News
US House Speaker Nancy arrives at Taipei’s Songshan Airport on Tuesday evening. Photo: TVBS News
READ FULL ARTICLE