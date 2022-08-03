US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has started her packed trip to Taiwan with a visit to the island’s legislature. Pelosi, who arrived in Taipei on Tuesday night, is expected to meet politicians and activists during her trip to the island, a visit that has already prompted fierce responses from Beijing. She and five members of the US Congress will meet deputy speaker Tsai Chi-chang in the absence of parliamentary speaker Yu Shyi-kun, who tested positive for the coronavirus. At 10.30am, the group is expected to meet Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen , followed by a meeting with a small group of journalists at 10.50am. At noon, she will have lunch with Tsai before heading to a human rights park in Taipei at 2pm, where she will meet several human rights activists. Beijing – which sees Taiwan as part of its territory and has not renounced the use of force to bring it under mainland control – has repeatedly warned Pelosi not to visit, saying there would be a strong response if she did. Beijing sees the visit as a serious violation of its one-China principle, especially because Pelosi is the most senior US politician to visit Taiwan since her predecessor Newt Gingrich in 1997. Pelosi has also been vocal in her support of democratically run Taiwan and is a long-time critic of Beijing. Most countries, including the United States, acknowledge the one-China principle and do not recognise Taiwan as a sovereign state. But Washington opposes any attempt by Beijing to unite Taiwan by force. The US does not have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan and Beijing has warned Washington against having official contact with Taipei and supplying it with weapons. Pelosi began her Asia tour on Monday in Singapore, where she met Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong , who underscored the importance of stable US-China relations. She travelled to Malaysia earlier on Tuesday, the second stop on what is officially a four-nation trip that will also take her to South Korea and Japan. More to follow...