US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pictured at the Taiwanese legislature on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

China set to begin effective Taiwan blockade hours after Nancy Pelosi concludes visit

  • Unprecedented live-fire drills encircling the island will block flights and shipping as analysts predict further punitive measures
  • The US House Speaker’s visit was seen by Beijing as a ‘malicious’ provocation but she said it was necessary to show solidarity with the island

Shi JiangtaoLawrence Chung
Shi Jiangtao in Hong Kongand Lawrence Chung in Taipei

Updated: 12:00am, 4 Aug, 2022

