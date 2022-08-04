Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu gesturing next to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi before her departure from Songshan Airport in Taipei on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE/Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Handout
G7 slams China for ‘destabilising region’ over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan
- ‘There is no justification to use a visit as pretext for aggressive military activity in the Taiwan Strait’, say foreign ministers in joint statement
- Yet bloc of democracies makes clear there is no change to their ‘respective one-China policies’ and ‘basic positions’ regarding the island
